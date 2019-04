IN ATHENS, Thursday at 9:10 a.m., trees were reported down on Brighton Road.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 6:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:11 p.m., wires were reported down on Battle Ridge Road.

6:11 p.m., wires were reported down on Whitten Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 10:01 p.m., trees were reported down on Hanson Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:34 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bush Road.

9:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Road.

6:57 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hill Road.

9:46 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Baker Street.

5:49 p.m., wires were reported down on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 1:20 a.m., trees were reported down on Molunkus Road.

1:22 a.m., trees were reported down on West Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 10:36 a.m., mischief was reported on Troy Road.

8:28 p.m., mischief was reported on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 5:41 p.m., wires were reported down on Kennebec River Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Thursday at 6:21 a.m., a caller from Old Dead River Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:32 a.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.

2:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

5:50 p.m., wires were reported down on Green Road.

5:53 p.m., a tree was reported down on Winter Street.

8:58 p.m., trees were reported down on Middle Road.

9:24 p.m., trees were reported down on Pirate Lane.

9:28 p.m., trees were reported down on Covell Road.

9:41 p.m., a tree was reported on a wire on Covell Road.

10:20 p.m., wires were reported down on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Marceau Court.

1:25 p.m., a fire or odor investigation reportedly was conducted on Broadway.

5:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

11:13 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Waugh Road.

Thursday at 6:15 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., a burglary was reported on Mill Street.

Thursday at 8:48 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Blake Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 1:20 p.m., mischief was reported on Industry Road.

Thursday at 6:14 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on West Mills Road.

7:37 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Industry Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., a theft was reported on White School House Road.

8:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Perkins Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Road.

6:26 p.m., wires were reported down on Martin Stream Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 6:11 p.m., a tree was reported down on Lincoln Street.

6:38 p.m., wires were reported down on Taylor Road.

7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Dorothy Street.

8:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 6:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., a fire was reported on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., mischief was reported on Middle Road.

3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Pine Street.

4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:38 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Rowe Road.

5:40 p.m., wires were reported down on Coburn Avenue.

5:44 p.m., trees were reported down on Canaan Road.

5:45 p.m., wires were reported down on Malbons Mills Road.

6:46 p.m., trees were reported down on Coburn Avenue.

7:40 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Malbons Mills Road.

Thursday at 8:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 8:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Highwood Street.

7:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

8:55 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Ticonic Street.

11:29 a.m., a theft was reported at Elm Plaza.

2:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Highwood Street.

4:42 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

Thursday at 1:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:03 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Morrison Avenue.

Thursday at 6:34 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Orchard Drive.

8:12 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whipple Street.

7:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whipple Street.

8:39 a.m., harassment was reported on South Garand Street.

4:46 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported at Augusta Road and Kennedy Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., Sharon A. Moore, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:20 a.m., Jesse M. Higgins, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

