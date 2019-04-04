AUGUSTA — A New York man who was one of four people arrested following a 2016 exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Augusta Walmart was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on federal drug conspiracy charges Thursday.

Frankie Dejesus, 29, of Rochester, New York, pleaded guilty to a federal charge he conspired with others to acquire heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Rochester and distribute it in central Maine.

He was sentenced, in federal court in Bangor Thursday, to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Dejesus, one of 16 defendants charged by indictment in the conspiracy case, conspired to acquire illegal drugs, which were then distributed from at least 12 residences in central Maine. Dejesus was sent to central Maine to distribute the drugs while living with several residents who were paid for their participation in heroin and crack, United States Attorney Hasley B. Frank said in the release.

Dejesus was one of four people involved in a 2016 exchange of gunfire Justice Robert Mullen said, in a court hearing for one of the suspects involved, seemed “like an old Western shoot-out in the Walmart parking lot.”

In that Augusta incident, gunshots were exchanged between people in two cars in the parking lot of the Walmart at the Marketplace at Augusta. No one was shot and the incident was brought to a halt when armed civilian bystanders intervened.

Dejesus was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault following the Augusta incident, but those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in state court to a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

In March 2016 in state court, Dejesus received a two-year deferred disposition after pleading guilty to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. The special conditions of his deferred disposition required that he depart Maine and return only to meet with his attorney or for court proceedings.

If Dejesus succeeded in remaining trouble-free for two years from sentencing, he was to be sentenced to the time he already served in jail while awaiting trial, about eight months.

If he was unsuccessful, the length of his sentence would be determined by a judge, with a maximum of up to of five years in prison.

On Oct. 24, 2018 his sister, Diana Davis, 30, also known as “Lil C” and “CC,” pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor to three charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. She was also involved in the Walmart incident, pleading guilty to a charge of assault.

The conspiracy case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Augusta police.

Proceeds from sales in the conspiracy were sent to Darrell Newton in Rochester, who pleaded guilty in October to being the ringleader of the conspiracy, according to federal officials. Newton faces 20 years to life in prison, as well as a $20 million fine.

