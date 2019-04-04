AUGUSTA — A Rumford man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor younger than 12 years old.

Alexander L. Lapointe, 34, was arrested on two counts of gross sexual assault in connection with crimes committed in Augusta between Sept. 11, 2010, and Sept. 11, 2014.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Augusta police Detective Michael S. Unterkoefler, the female victim described, in a filmed interview with child advocacy center representative, multiple instances when she was forced to have sex, and she said that he threatened her life if she told about the experience.

According to the affidavit, the victim was under his supervision with three other children, and her mother was not present. It’s unclear exactly what age the victim was when the assaults occurred, but according to the affidavit, the victim said she was 6 or 7 years old when the abuse began.

The first time, the affidavit stated, the victim was invited to play chess, her favorite board game, but “it was never chess,” she said. The victim also stated she “was scared at the time to tell someone because she was scared he would find her.”

In July 2018, the victim disclosed to her mother that “about six years ago, (Lapointe) had molested her,” the affidavit said. The interview was recorded in August 2018.

Gross sexual assault is a class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Lapointe had his initial appearance Wednesday in Kennebec County District Court, represented by attorney Kimberly Richardson. Judge Deborah Cashman set the bail at $10,000 cash or a $100,000 surety loan. Conditions of release include no contact with the victim and no contact with minors under the age of 12. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

