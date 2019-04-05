IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

8:54 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was made on Pine Brook Drive.

9:24 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:45 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was made on Washington Street Place.

10:14 a.m., terrorizing was reported on State Street.

10:33 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:57 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Street.

2:30 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

3 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.

3:02 p.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Edison Drive.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

5:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charest Lane.

4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 7:25 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Second Street.

Share

filed under: