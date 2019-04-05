IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
8:54 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was made on Pine Brook Drive.
9:24 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:45 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was made on Washington Street Place.
10:14 a.m., terrorizing was reported on State Street.
10:33 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:57 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.
12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Street.
2:30 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.
3 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.
3:02 p.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Edison Drive.
3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
5:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charest Lane.
4:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 7:25 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Second Street.
-
Nation & World
Biden hugs union leader, quips ‘I had permission’
-
Community
Gardiner/Augusta Lion’s Pride and Flea Market planned
-
Nation & World
Biden pokes at Trump’s ‘presidential’ tweet
-
Uncategorized
Dresden kindergarten, preschool registration set
-
Community
‘Cobbosseecontee: On the Edge of Restoration’ talk set