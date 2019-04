IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 7:24 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 6:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Road.

9:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JAY, Thursday at 4:30 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

5:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3:25 p.m., harassment was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:24 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pheasant Lane.

10:54 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

6:13 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

9:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

10:20 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

10:42 a.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Sky Drive.

2:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.

2:33 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

3:44 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Common Street.

4:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

8:19 p.m., a fight was reported on Autumn Street.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:12 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

6:06 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:15 p.m., Melissa J. Couture, 35, of Windham, was arrested on a writ for family matters court.

6:20 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:45 p.m., Keith Dwight Thompson, 33, of Corinna, was arrested on a writ.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., David Huchinson, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

7:10 p.m., Jeremy Depalma, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:51 a.m., Katrina G. Yeomans, 32, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: