A federal agency is seeking a 60 to 80 percent reduction in the number of endangered right whales killed or seriously injured by fishing line – a mandate that could have serious implications for the size of Maine’s $485 million lobster industry.

Patrick Keliher, the head of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, told U.S. and Canadian lobstermen gathered for a conference in Portland Friday that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants to see the reduction as part of a coordinated, regional approach to protect the right whale.

Three separate federal agencies have been grappling with ways to protect the whale species. On Thursday, Keliher canceled planned meetings with the National Marine Fisheries Service because the agency had not yet identified clear targets. The NMFS is tasked with protecting right whales from entanglement in lobster fishing gear.

The agency attributes 2.6 to 4.3 right whale deaths a year to entanglements in U.S. fishing gear, based on an assumption that the responsibility for right whales killed or seriously injured in fishing line is shared equally between the U.S. and Canada. Scientists have estimated that the right whale population, which has now dwindled to just 411 individual whales and about 100 breeding females, can’t begin to recover until the number of deaths fall below one a year, according to NMFS.

“We know this target is daunting, but it is necessary to ensure the recovery of the North Atlantic right whale population,” said Colleen Coogan, the head of NMFS’s right whale death and injury reduction team, in a letter to Keliher Friday.

Keliher said it is too early to say what this kind of reduction in whale mortalities and injuries would mean for Maine fishermen, which are facing the possibility of large scale changes to how they fish, ranging from putting more traps on every vertical line and only fishing weak surface to seabed rope to more drastic possibilities such as seasonal closures and trap reductions.

On April 23, a NOAA task force will discuss how to protect the endangered right whale from fishing gear. On April 29, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will debate how to reduce vertical fishing lines.

