AUGUSTA – Attorneys for Shawna Gatto, who is charged with murder in the December 2017 death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick, raised the possibility Friday that her fiancé – Chick’s grandfather – could have caused some of the child’s injuries.

Gatto’s trial resumed with testimony from the grandfather, Stephen Hood, who said he never saw Gatto physical harm the girl or the other two young children who were regularly in their Wiscasset home.

But on cross examination by Gatto’s co-counsel, Philip Cohen, Hood acknowledged that he would get frustrated when left home alone with the children.

Cohen shared several text messages between Hood and Gatto that revealed he wasn’t happy about managing the children. Chick was his paternal grand-daughter and had been living with them for nearly three years after being removed from her mother’s care because of substance abuse problems.

“You and I have no life,” he wrote. “The life we have sucks.”

Cohen also asked Hood about a lack of support from the state when it came to Chick.

“The entire time she was there, the (Department of Health and Human Services) checked on her once, isn’t that right,” the attorney asked.

“Yes,’ Hood said.

Assistant Attorney General John Alsop, during his questioning of Hood, asked him if he understood that Gatto, through her attorney, was now suggesting that he was the one who caused Chick’s injuries.

Hood said he understood.

“Did you cause those injuries?” Alsop asked.

“No,” Hood said.

The state was expected to rest its case Friday and turn the trial over to Gatto’s defense attorneys, who have yet to make an opening statement. However, their cross examination of witnesses, particularly of Hood, suggests that they will raise doubt about whether Gatto caused the child’s fatal injuries.

Earlier in the week, Maine Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbuam testified that Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which lacerated her pancreas and caused internal bleeding. Flomenbaum also noted numerous other injuries, including as many as 20 distinct injuries to her head and face.

Gatto waved her right to a jury trial, which means her verdict will be rendered by Superior Court Justice William Stokes.

This story will be updated.

