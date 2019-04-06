“WHODUNIT?,” a community discussion, is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at C M Bailey Library, 30 Bowdoin St., in Winthrop.

The event will focus on the fake Craigslist ad telling readers to come to a warehouse in Greene and take all for free.

Those who attend can see a life-size replica of the lost ad and hear victims speak out about the lack of security that allowed the criminals to remain anonymous after six months of police work.

For more information, contact George Stanley at 333-8657 or [email protected]

