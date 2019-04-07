KENNEBUNK – Here, ensconced in a private setting near Dock Square and Gooch’s Beach, is a lovely, custom coastal cottage – architect-designed, and combining classic character with a host of contemporary amenities.

The house is spacious, at 2,755 square feet, plus a daylight, finished, 762-square-foot lower-level room. Presently used for exercise (and as the most spotless workshop you will ever see) the versatile room is suited to any number of roles, such as media room, office, or family room.

It also has walkout to a wonderful relaxing-and-entertaining area highlighted by a saltwater, heated gunite pool, a 2016 enhancement to a professionally landscaped and hardscaped, well-screened haven of a lot that measures 1.2 acres.

The interior of 6 Squirrel Lane is just as ideal for entertaining. The open-concept “heart” of the home includes a gorgeous kitchen that flows into a vaulted-ceiling dining room with exposed ceiling beams; a living/family room that has a floor-to-ceiling, bluestone-hearthed, gas-insert riverstone fireplace, flanked built-ins including a delightful window seat and a media-center enclosure, all beneath a coffered ceiling; and a screened porch whose double-sided fireplace is shared with a bluestone patio.

The living room also opens to the deck, via French doors. And the gourmet kitchen? “Stunning” is an understatement. Counters are leathered granite. The basket-weave backsplashes are Carrara marble; so is the top of the island, which has seating, and a drawer-mounted microwave. The six-burner-with-griddle-and-two-ovens Thermador Pro will please any chef.

The first-floor master suite has not only a private deck that leads to the pool, but also a sumptuous bath with both porcelain soaking tub and oversized glass shower, and a dressing room / walk-in closet lined with built-ins. Upstairs, bedrooms two and three are served by a beautifully appointed full bath; and an L-shaped “expansion room” of several hundred square feet, plumbed and ready for finishing – as a bedroom suite, studio, etc.

The location is a winner. Restaurants and shops in Kennebunkport’s Dock Square are a sidewalk stroll away. The open ocean, and Mother’s and Gooch’s fine sandy beaches, are less than a mile down Boothby Road; Edgcomb Tennis Club and its seven clay courts are even closer. Golfers can enjoy both historic, Skip Wogan-designed Webhannet, and a nearby driving range.

The home at 6 Squirrel Lane, Kennebunk, is listed for sale at $1,150,000 by Becky Bassett and Grainne Archer of The Bassett Team at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact the team at (207) 967-5481; [email protected]; or [email protected]

