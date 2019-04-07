IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:03 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Stover’s Way.
9:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
9:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spring Road.
9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
3:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:03 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.
6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenwood Street.
Sunday at 12:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:26 a.m., Aaron L. Gibbs, 43, of Stockton Springs, was arrested at the intersection of Bridge and State streets and charged with operating under the influence.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., a 48-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of State and Capitol streets.
7:49 p.m., Christopher C. R. Bartlett, 42, of China, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Western Avenue.
10:40 p.m., a 29-year-old Waterville woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days on Western Avenue.
-
Local & State
Art in many forms, from many ages, at Richmond Grange
-
Local & State
Pro bowlers show Portland students how to get those strikes, spares
-
Nation & World
Social media battle outbreak of bogus vaccine claims
-
Nation & World
American extends 737 Max-caused cancellations
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel April 7 police log