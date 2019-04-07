IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:03 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Stover’s Way.

9:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

9:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spring Road.

9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

3:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:03 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenwood Street.

Sunday at 12:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:26 a.m., Aaron L. Gibbs, 43, of Stockton Springs, was arrested at the intersection of Bridge and State streets and charged with operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., a 48-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of State and Capitol streets.

7:49 p.m., Christopher C. R. Bartlett, 42, of China, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Western Avenue.

10:40 p.m., a 29-year-old Waterville woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days on Western Avenue.

