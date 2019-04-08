AUGUSTA – Defense attorneys for a Wiscasset woman charged with murdering a 4-year-old girl in December 2017 called several witnesses Monday to testify that they never saw Shawna Gatto abuse Kendall Chick or any child.

“The events that bring us here today are horrific. Beyond words, actually,” Attorney Philip Cohen said in his opening statement before calling witnesses. “It’s human nature … we all want to blame somebody. Blaming someone helps us accept it, it helps us move on.

“But human nature is in conflict with the principles of our justice system. We can only blame someone when we’re convinced of their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence just isn’t there.”

Gatto, who was engaged to Chick’s paternal grandfather, Stephen Hood, and served as the girl’s primary caretaker, has been portrayed by prosecutors as a woman who was frustrated and overwhelmed with having to care for Chick, and two other grandchildren.

She declined to take the stand in her own defense, but a number of witnesses disputed that characterization – her former husband, her former stepson, a one-time neighbor and her own son.

All testified Monday that they never saw Gatto physically discipline Chick and that she was loving toward the girl, who had been placed with Gatto and Hood after being removed from her mother, who struggled with substance use disorder.

“She cared more about the kids than me. That was one of our problems,” said Donald Ricker, who was married to Gatto from 2002-08.

Ricker said Gatto never spanked or hit her two sons, or his two sons, who also lived with them.

“The most she did was raise her voice,” said Brian Ricker, Donald Ricker’s oldest son.

Late last week, while the state was making its case, Gatto’s attorneys offered Stephen Hood as an alternative suspect. Hood, who testified for the prosecution, acknowledged that he would get frustrated but said he only struck Chick once, with a belt, and felt terrible after.

Hood also testified that he believed the girl’s injuries were accidental. State Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbuam, however, concluded in his autopsy, and in his own testimony last week, that Chick was the victim of child abuse, with the fatal injury being blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

One defense witness called Monday – Heather Berry – testified that Hood was more volatile than Gatto. Berry previously was in a relationship with Gatto’s son and they had a child together.

“She was always very kind to (Chick),” Berry said. “The most I ever saw was a timeout.”

Hood, she said, had a temper.

The defense rested its case shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. Closing arguments before Justice William Stokes will begin Monday afternoon.

Gatto had waived a jury trial last year, so after closing arguments the matter will be in Stokes’ hands. He said Monday that he plans to deliver the verdict on April 30.

Gatto faces 25 years to life on the charge of depraved indifference murder, a charge that alleges that even if she didn’t intend to kill Chick, she acted in a way that showed no regard for whether she lived or died.

