IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.

1:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

3:55 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stone Street.

4:38 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:21 p.m., property was recovered on Willow Street.

6:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:22 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Leighton Road.

Monday at 3:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., theft was reported on Scott Drive.

12:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on Norris Hill Road.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Sunday at 9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Chipmunk Lane.

1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Route 126.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:28 a.m., Megan Shockly, 25, of West Gardiner, was arrested on three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Class A; four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Class B; three counts of violating conditions of release; two counts of receiving stolen property, Class E; one count of forgery, Class D; and two counts of forgery, Class B on State Street.

Sunday at 11:03 a.m., Michael R. Diaz, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop.

11:34 p.m., Tyler L. Rackliffe, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic disturbance.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:47 a.m., Thomas Mansir, 22, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following an accident on Bridge Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 11:35 p.m., Edward Thomas Steven Bishop, 40, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (three priors) and operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10:42 p.m., Dakota Madore, 21, of Monmouth, was arrested on a probation violation; and Ronald Hinkley, 19, of Monmouth, was arrested on probation violation after assault was reported on North Main Street.

SUMMONSES

Friday at 11:37 p.m., a 19-year-old West Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false license plates.

Sunday at 7:49 a.m., Aaron M. Zayac, 22, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of an attended vehicle accident and operating while license suspended or revoked

Sunday at 4:15 p.m., a 24-year-old Waldoboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

5:54 p.m., a 30-year-old Sidney man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

7:57 p.m., Susan E. Deroche, 24, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.

