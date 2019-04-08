IN BENTON, Sunday at 3 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Nicole Lane.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on High Street.

5:07 p.m., a caller from Adams Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:35 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 2:49 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Industry Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Monday at 8 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Road.

9:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 6:19 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

2:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:48 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

3:41 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Heath Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:10 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 8:04 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 7:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mountain Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Street.

6:46 p.m., a caller from Water Street reported a scam.

7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

Monday at 9:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

9:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

9:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:42 p.m., a caller from Leighton Park Road reported his firearm was missing.

Sunday at 2:48 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., a 15-year-old was arrested on Terry Street on a charge of violation of a protective order.

4:02 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:31 p.m., a fire was reported on Edgewood Street.

11:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

4:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Grove Street.

4:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

4:31 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

5:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.

5:20 p.m., a theft was reported at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:01 p.m., a caller from Crestwood Drive reported someone was missing.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:35 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 3:10 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 41, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation and a motion to revoke deferred disposition on domestic violence assault.

11:15 a.m., Kaleb O. Bowring, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

11:43 a.m., Roger Dean Dyer, 47, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:04 p.m., Alvin E. Snow, 63, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:54 a.m., Glenn Andrew Hartley, 44, of Madison, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

12:42 p.m., Gerard Armand Landry, 51, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 8:20 a.m., Travis R. Parlin, 45, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:40 p.m., Andrea Cote, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of theft.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:54 a.m., Eben C. Kittredge-Cram, 20, of Steep Falls, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

3:31 p.m., Matthew L. Melanson, 52, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of burning prohibited materials and failing to produce permit at scene of outdoor burn.

