IN BENTON, Sunday at 3 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Nicole Lane.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on High Street.
5:07 p.m., a caller from Adams Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:35 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 2:49 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Industry Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
Monday at 8 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Road.
9:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 6:19 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
2:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 2:48 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.
3:41 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Heath Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:10 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Hartland Avenue.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 8:04 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 7:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mountain Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Street.
6:46 p.m., a caller from Water Street reported a scam.
7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.
Monday at 9:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
9:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
9:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 1:42 p.m., a caller from Leighton Park Road reported his firearm was missing.
Sunday at 2:48 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Webber Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., a 15-year-old was arrested on Terry Street on a charge of violation of a protective order.
4:02 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:31 p.m., a fire was reported on Edgewood Street.
11:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
4:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Grove Street.
4:25 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
4:31 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.
5:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.
5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.
5:20 p.m., a theft was reported at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:01 p.m., a caller from Crestwood Drive reported someone was missing.
IN WILTON, Monday at 7:35 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Village View Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Friday at 3:10 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 41, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation and a motion to revoke deferred disposition on domestic violence assault.
11:15 a.m., Kaleb O. Bowring, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.
11:43 a.m., Roger Dean Dyer, 47, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:04 p.m., Alvin E. Snow, 63, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:54 a.m., Glenn Andrew Hartley, 44, of Madison, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.
12:42 p.m., Gerard Armand Landry, 51, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Monday at 8:20 a.m., Travis R. Parlin, 45, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:40 p.m., Andrea Cote, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of theft.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:54 a.m., Eben C. Kittredge-Cram, 20, of Steep Falls, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.
3:31 p.m., Matthew L. Melanson, 52, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of burning prohibited materials and failing to produce permit at scene of outdoor burn.
