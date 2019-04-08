Firefighters stand outside Village View Apartments in Wilton where a woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire Monday morning. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

 

WILTON — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fire Monday morning at Village View Apartments on Village View Street, according to Sgt. Joel Davis, a state fire investigator.

Broken windows are seen at Village View Apartments in Wilton following a fire Monday morning.

The fire was contained to the bedroom in Apt. 29, he said.

The woman’s name was not being released until her family could be notified she was at the hospital, Davis said.

She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, he said.

Firefighters from several departments and police responded to the fire, which was reported at about 7:35 a.m.

The story will be updated.

