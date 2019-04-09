When white supremacists attacked counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and one counter protester was killed, President Donald Trump said that there were some “fine people” protesting with the racists. Not one word of indignation.

Now President Trump is calling for an FBI investigation over the actions of TV star Jussie Smollett. Could his character and racial philosophy be more obvious?

Jim Betts

Winthrop

