When white supremacists attacked counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and one counter protester was killed, President Donald Trump said that there were some “fine people” protesting with the racists. Not one word of indignation.
Now President Trump is calling for an FBI investigation over the actions of TV star Jussie Smollett. Could his character and racial philosophy be more obvious?
Jim Betts
Winthrop
-
Letters to the Editor
President Trump shows true colors
-
Columnists
Steven Kahl: The Electric Economy is the future
-
Letters to the Editor
Watch out for Medicare scam
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is too tough to safeguard
-
Letters to the Editor
Learning about great state of Maine