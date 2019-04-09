IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Fourth Avenue.

8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Dumas Drive.

8:50 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.

12:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Union Street.

1:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stewart Lane.

1:49 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.

6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Health Drive.

7:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.

10:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 11:07 a.m., a theft was reported on Manchester Lane.

5:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Lane.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:30 p.m., a 16-year old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following an investigation on Pierce Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:28 p.m., a 27-year old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing following an investigation on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:44 a.m., a 23-year old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration over 150 days following an accident on Prescott Road.

