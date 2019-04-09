IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Fourth Avenue.
8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Dumas Drive.
8:50 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
9:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Washington Street.
12:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Union Street.
1:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stewart Lane.
1:49 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.
6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Health Drive.
7:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.
10:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 11:07 a.m., a theft was reported on Manchester Lane.
5:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Lane.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Annabessacook Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:30 p.m., a 16-year old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following an investigation on Pierce Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:28 p.m., a 27-year old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing following an investigation on Water Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 8:44 a.m., a 23-year old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration over 150 days following an accident on Prescott Road.
