IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Tobey Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Westwoods Lane.

IN JAY, Monday at 6:16 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Intervale Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Madison Road.

1:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.

6:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on East Madison Road.

6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heald Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:11 a.m., assault was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Sas Street.

7:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brook Street.

2:12 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street and a verbal warning was issued.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

1:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

2:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2 a.m., Philip William Caldwell Jr., 35, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:05 a.m., Monica L. Morgan, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

11:20 a.m., Darcy Clayton Ellis Jr., 49, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:54 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license after a crash involving injury was reported on China Road.

