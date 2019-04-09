IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Tobey Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
6:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Westwoods Lane.
IN JAY, Monday at 6:16 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Intervale Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Madison Road.
1:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.
6:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on East Madison Road.
6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Heald Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:11 a.m., assault was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Sas Street.
7:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brook Street.
2:12 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street and a verbal warning was issued.
9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.
1:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.
2:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gray Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 11:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Veteran Drive.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2 a.m., Philip William Caldwell Jr., 35, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:05 a.m., Monica L. Morgan, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
11:20 a.m., Darcy Clayton Ellis Jr., 49, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:54 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license after a crash involving injury was reported on China Road.
