Police officers from across Maine and beyond gathered in Portland Tuesday morning for a solemn ceremony to honor a Maine State Police detective killed last week while helping a motorist in Penobscot County.

Detective Benjamin J. Campbell, 31, died April 3 after he was struck by a tire that separated from a passing logging truck on Interstate 95 in Hampden. Campbell, who was on his way to a training session, had stopped to help a driver who lost control of his car on a slippery stretch of highway. He was standing next to the disabled car when two wheels came off the passing truck and one struck him.

Hundreds of police officers lined Spring Street just after 10:30 a.m. as the procession made its way to the Cross Insurance Arena. Every vehicle in the procession bore a commemorative license plate with Campbell’s badge number. Officers stood at attention while the sound of the pipe and drum corps echoed down Spring Street.

Campbell’s widow, Hillary, held their 6-month-old son, Everett, as they waited for the funeral-draped casket to be removed from a car by six uniformed troopers. She pressed a white handkerchief to her face as her husband’s casket was carried past her into the arena.

Campbell, who would have turned 32 on Monday, joined the Maine State Police in 2012 and was promoted to detective in 2016.

The funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena began shortly at 11:45 a.m. Flags from six New England states, each county in Maine and every State Police troop were carried into the silent arena, followed by the pipe and drum corps.

Campbell’s casket was escorted by state troopers through a crowd of saluting police officers.

Chaplain Roger Davis began the funeral by thanking officers and others for traveling to Portland to remember “a man whose influence, dedication and example has touched the life of every person in the room today.”

The voice of Colonel John Cote, chief of Maine State Police, shook with emotion as he thanked the troopers, first responders, hospital staff and others who worked to save Campbell’s life. He then spoke of Campbell’s commitment to his family, how the trooper steadfastly maintained a good attitude and how he always helped others “see the light on some of our darkest days.”

“At Ben’s very core was a cornerstone of integrity, a foundation of selfless service and sacrifice,” Cote said.

Speakers include Lt. Sean Hashey, Cpl. Adam Coover and Detective John Stedman. Chaplain Kate Braestrup of the Maine Warden Service will also speak. The funeral will conclude with a final call and fallen trooper’s flag ceremony.

The funeral service drew thousands of people to the city, including State Police troopers and employees from across the state. Representatives from 18 other state police and highway patrol agencies, along with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, attended the tribute to Campbell, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Earlier Tuesday morning, buses filled with law enforcement officers from around Maine and from other states flowed into Portland from all directions. Each bus was escorted by police cruisers with lights and sirens activated. Groups of officers also gathered on Commercial Street to line up for the procession to the arena. Inside the arena, other officers rehearsed the funeral ceremony near two State Police vehicles in position to flank Campbell’s flag-draped coffin.

Delegations of officers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York gathered near the arena, while honor guards and pipe and drum corps lined up near Free Street. A large American flag was unfurled over Spring Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Officials closed streets around the Cross Insurance Arena to make way for people attending the funeral and for a procession from South Portland to Portland.