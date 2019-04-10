IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Pet Haven Lane.
9:29 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Western Avenue.
12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
2:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Mud Mill Road.
8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.
9:24 p.m., harassment was reported on West Crescent Street.
10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
Monday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Canard Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near U.S. Route 202 and Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., a husky was reported to be on the side of Interstate 95.
9:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Dinsmore Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., a 17-year-old was arrested on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor after an investigation on New England Road.
2:24 p.m., Lauren Plumer, 34, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of her release after she was found on Court Street.
9:03 p.m., Dayna A. Crosby, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Ryan Court.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., a 56-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student after an investigation on Littlefield Street.
8:03 p.m., a 43-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student after an investigation on Gage Street.
Monday at 12:32 a.m., Samuel A. Tieman, 29, of Pittsfield, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of hypodermic apparatuses after a report of suspicious activity on North Belfast Avenue. During the same incident, a 30-year-old Waterville man was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.
