IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Brook Street.

10:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

7:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Blake Street.

8:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Blake Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Forrest Haven Drive.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

7:30 p.m., theft was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN MOOSE RIVER, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Tamarack Lane.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., police were called to remove a person from Lambert Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 6:57 p.m., a single-vehicle crash involving three teenagers was reported on West River Road.

9:12 p.m., a caller from Dinsmore Road reported someone had stolen his property.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Olde School Lane.

4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported with no address listed.

6:27 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 11 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Rocky Ridge Lane.

11:23 p.m., an arrest was made after police were called to assist another agency on Rocky Ridge Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., a theft was reported on School Street.

12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

12:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Common Street.

2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:33 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Interstate 95.

9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Yeaton Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m., Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on two counts of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:44 a.m., Walter Louis Meservie, 32, of North Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 12:32 a.m., Jerry Michael Libby, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12:39 a.m., Gary Dean Gagnon, 49, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:59 p.m., Kristina L.E. Wood, 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: