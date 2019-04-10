IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Brook Street.
10:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
7:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Blake Street.
8:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Blake Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Forrest Haven Drive.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
Wednesday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
7:30 p.m., theft was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN MOOSE RIVER, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Tamarack Lane.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., police were called to remove a person from Lambert Lane.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Upper Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 6:57 p.m., a single-vehicle crash involving three teenagers was reported on West River Road.
9:12 p.m., a caller from Dinsmore Road reported someone had stolen his property.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
4:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Olde School Lane.
4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported with no address listed.
6:27 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 11 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Rocky Ridge Lane.
11:23 p.m., an arrest was made after police were called to assist another agency on Rocky Ridge Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., a theft was reported on School Street.
12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.
12:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Common Street.
2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:33 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Interstate 95.
9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Yeaton Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:11 a.m., Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on two counts of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:44 a.m., Walter Louis Meservie, 32, of North Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday at 12:32 a.m., Jerry Michael Libby, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
12:39 a.m., Gary Dean Gagnon, 49, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:59 p.m., Kristina L.E. Wood, 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.
-
Local & State
Snow delays construction of Oakland’s $2.6 million fire station, but early cost estimates remain on target
-
Varsity Maine
Schmidt steps down as Maranacook boys basketball coach
-
Varsity Maine
Boys lacrosse: New coaches inject new life into central Maine programs
-
Business
Maine on track to launch recreational marijuana market this year, says state’s pot czar
-
Local & State
SUV goes airborne, sails 25 feet over river in Waterboro