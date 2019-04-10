LEBANON – A Rochester, N.H. suspect who ran from Maine State Police in Lebanon after they stopped his vehicle last month was apprehended in Rochester on Monday .

William Watson, 33, was being pursued by New Hampshire State Police on March 17 when he crossed into Maine, where Maine State Police took up the pursuit on Route 202.

In a social media posting, Maine State Police said troopers used an abundance of caution with Watson as he was observed reaching under his seat during the pursuit and had a recent history of possessing firearms.

Police said they used spike mats to deflate the vehicle’s tires and end the pursuit, but then Watson ran from the vehicle into the woods.

Police said during a search of the vehicle they found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.

Maine State Police issued warrants for Watson, charging him with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, illegal importation of a scheduled drug, and eluding law enforcement.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the New Hampshire State Police and Strafford County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Teams arrested Watson in Rochester. He is being held at the Strafford County Jail pending extradition back to Maine.

