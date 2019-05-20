IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Cumberland Street.

9:40 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Patrick and Edward streets.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

4:48 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West River Road.

10:10 p.m., needles were recovered on Civic Center Drive.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.

11:20 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Green Street.

11:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Alexandra Drive.

7:07 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Bridge Street.

Sunday at 11:14 a.m., sex offenses were reported on River Avenue.

3:03 p.m., a stray dog was reported on Farm Family Lane.

10:14 p.m., a report of “people throwing things” was made on Clinton Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 4:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

IN ROME, Friday at 2:11 p.m., identity theft was reported on Juniper Circle Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:49 p.m., a fight was reported at Annie’s Variety on Middle Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., Beth Hewitt, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing following a report on Medical Center Parkway.

4:39 p.m., Michael Teague, 47, of Poland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported accident near West River Road and Route 3.

7:42 p.m., Cheyenne J. Haley, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on two outstanding warrants following an incident on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:59 p.m., Kathy L. Santerre, 45, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of a vehicle stuck in a cemetery on Gary Street.

