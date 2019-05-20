IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Cumberland Street.
9:40 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Patrick and Edward streets.
1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.
4:48 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West River Road.
10:10 p.m., needles were recovered on Civic Center Drive.
10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.
11:20 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Green Street.
11:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Alexandra Drive.
7:07 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Bridge Street.
Sunday at 11:14 a.m., sex offenses were reported on River Avenue.
3:03 p.m., a stray dog was reported on Farm Family Lane.
10:14 p.m., a report of “people throwing things” was made on Clinton Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 4:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
IN ROME, Friday at 2:11 p.m., identity theft was reported on Juniper Circle Road.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:49 p.m., a fight was reported at Annie’s Variety on Middle Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., Beth Hewitt, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing following a report on Medical Center Parkway.
4:39 p.m., Michael Teague, 47, of Poland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported accident near West River Road and Route 3.
7:42 p.m., Cheyenne J. Haley, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on two outstanding warrants following an incident on Union Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:59 p.m., Kathy L. Santerre, 45, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of a vehicle stuck in a cemetery on Gary Street.
