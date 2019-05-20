OAKLAND — It was a big day for Kaitlyn Smith. And the senior had some company.

Smith scored five goals to lead the Messalonskee girls lacrosse team to a 15-9 victory over Brunswick in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference matchup Monday.

The two teams came in holding two of the last three playoff spots in Class B. Messalonskee improved to 3-5, while Brunswick fell to 2-6.

Shauna Clark and Katie Seekins each added three goals for the Eagles, while Abigayle Barney had two apiece and Chloe Tilley and Jenna Cassani each had one. Sadie Colby made eight saves.

Emily Cloutier scored five goals for the Dragons, and MacKenzie Dorr, Amanda Cloutier, Rian Sachs and Lila Solberg added one apiece. Mickaela Aschbrenner made nine saves.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: