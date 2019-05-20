IN ANSON, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., fireworks were reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on North Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 5:12 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Burnt Mountain Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Little Houston Brook Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:52 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:38 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

6:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:45 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 2:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Lane.

4:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Lane.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Post Office Road.

2:31 p.m., threatening was reported on Post Office Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 10:08 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Basin Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:42 a.m., loud noise was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:04 a.m., a caller from Northwest Road reported a runaway.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:39 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Peltoma Avenue.

IN ROME, Friday at 1:11 p.m., a case involving identity theft was reported on Juniper Circle.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:49 p.m., a fight was reported on Middle Road.

Sunday at 12:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

10:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:42 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.

8:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.

Monday at 12:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pennell Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:12 a.m., theft was reported on North Street.

11:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

7:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

9:04 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Garland Road.

10:29 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 8:10 p.m., James Cody Tilley, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on three warrants.

Monday at 12:23 a.m., Erin Michelle Boulette, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

7:59 a.m., Jane E. Noel, 63, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:45 a.m., Gary Howard, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

5:24 p.m., Michael R. Nigro, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:01 p.m., a 17-year-old was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following the report of a traffic offense on McGrath Pond Road.

