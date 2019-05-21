NEWINGTON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a medical examiner has determined that a body found on the shore of Great Bay is that of Maine man who has been missing since April.

Newington police and fire departments responded to the shoreline at Fox Point on Monday night.

Related Headlines

Police in Portsmouth were notified because of an ongoing investigation into the case of 32-year-old Adam Camarato, of Eliot, Maine, who was last seen leaving Portsmouth’s Clipper Tavern on April 27.

Lt. Darrin Sargent of the Portsmouth Police Department said in statement Tuesday afternoon the body was identified as Camarato’s.

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.