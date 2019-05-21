FARMINGTON — A former Carrabassett Valley police officer accused of domestic violence assault pleaded not guilty Monday, April 29, through his attorney, Walter Hanstein.

Corrado Ceccarelli Franklin County Jail photo

Corrado Ceccarelli, 55, of Carrabassett Valley was charged with the class D crime following an alleged April 15 assault in Farmington.

A conviction carries a penalty of 364 days in jail.

His arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday in district court, was waived.

A deposition hearing on the matter will be scheduled for August.

Police Chief Mark Lopez said Tuesday Ceccarelli had resigned from his position.

