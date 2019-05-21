The Readfield Community Library will present a screening of the film “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Readfield Town Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road, Readfield.

Director Richard Kane will present and discuss his film about award-winning children’s author and artist, Ashley Bryan.

The Kane-Lewis Productions film is about a 94-year-old artist who skips and jumps in his heart like a child, yet is a spiritually deep creative genius and poet of 50 children’s books, maker of magical puppets and sea glass windows from found objects inspired by his African heritage.

Ashley lives on the remote Cranberry Islands, Maine, and uses art to celebrate joy, mediate the darkness of war and racism, and explore the mysteries of faith. His life story and the art he makes from this wellspring of experience is an inspiration to people of all ages.

For more information, call 685-4089.

