IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

8:58 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of an intoxicated person on Western Avenue.

9:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Street.

10:20 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Western Avenue.

11:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

11:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.

11:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.

12:21 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Stevens Road.

3:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:23 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter after being picked up near North Belfast Avenue.

11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Brunswick Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 11:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Applewood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:47 p.m., Isaac J. Pollard, 29, of Palermo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a car accident near Church Hill Road and North Belfast Avenue.

5:48 p.m., Juan J. Mejia, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license elevated by three prior convictions during a traffic stop near Stone Street and Cross Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:17 p.m., a 34-year-old Readfield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: