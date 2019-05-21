IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
8:58 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of an intoxicated person on Western Avenue.
9:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Street.
10:20 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Western Avenue.
11:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
11:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.
11:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.
12:21 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Stevens Road.
3:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:23 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter after being picked up near North Belfast Avenue.
11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Brunswick Avenue.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 11:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Applewood Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:47 p.m., Isaac J. Pollard, 29, of Palermo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a car accident near Church Hill Road and North Belfast Avenue.
5:48 p.m., Juan J. Mejia, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.
Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license elevated by three prior convictions during a traffic stop near Stone Street and Cross Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:17 p.m., a 34-year-old Readfield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
-
Community
Summer Food Service Program to be offered June 18-Aug. 16
-
Editorials
Our View: Sometimes, the best Rx is a healthy diet
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Auto
Mechanic’s overblown advice is 50 years too late
-
Letters to the Editor
Rebate Rule wrong for Medicare Part D