IN CHINA, Monday at 11:17 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Dutton Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:01 p.m., vandalism was reported on Burrill Street.

12:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

2:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bray Avenue.

6:51 p.m., assault was reported on Covell Road.

11:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:23 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Music Road.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perham Street.

3:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:17 p.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 7:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belanger Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 3:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

8:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

6:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

12:34 p.m., mischief was reported on Railroad Street.

6:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Tuesday at 4:53 a.m., vandalism was reported on Summer Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

7:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

10:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

11:55 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

1:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Street.

2:22 p.m., assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:22 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

4:52 p.m., a fight was reported on Grove Street.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

8:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

11:18 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gilman Street.

11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Maple Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 5:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lake Road.

8:03 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on High Street.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:42 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Private Drive.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Monday at 7:01 p.m., Ronald L. Carleton, 64, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:51 a.m., Katherine Ann Theriault, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory.

4:22 a.m., Douglas Sullivan Theriault, 37, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory.

9:32 p.m., Neil Andrew Rackliff, 60, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

10:09 p.m., Isaac Edward Moody, 31, of Kingfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and aggravated driving to endanger.

Thursday at 8:41 a.m., Nathan S. Wing, 42, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

11:52 p.m., Nathan Scott Blake, 31, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 9:28 a.m., Rick A. Rundlett, 34, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of not complying with a contempt order.

12:23 p.m., Anthony J. Mecham, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

8:47 p.m., James Thomas Boldway, 56, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Cynthia A. Schultz, 26, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:37 p.m., Kya Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:19 a.m., Jessica Lynn Bowring, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

6:37 p.m., Coty James Kelso, 29, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

8:28 p.m., Ted Eugene Ivey, 38, of Littleton, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:54 p.m., Miranda Marie Schmidt, 21, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault on an officer, assault and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:47 a.m., John M. Zortman, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

11:51 p.m., Sean Bourgeois, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:13 a.m., Peter M. Haynes, 31, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: