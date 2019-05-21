The Maine Submarine Veterans group invites all submarine veterans to be part of the Bangor’s annual Memorial Day parade join them Monday, May 27.
The group will be featured atop a 32-foot Submarine Memorial Parade Float in the parade. Attendees will assemble at 9 a.m. on Exchange Street. The ¾-mile-long parade starts at 10:15 a.m. and will end with a short Memorial Service at Davenport Park.
Veterans will then be taken to the Sea Dog Restaurant in Bangor for a short meeting, followed by refreshments and reminiscing. Spouses and partners are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit maine-subvets.org.
