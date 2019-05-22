Healthy Living for ME, a partnership between three Area Agencies on Aging: Spectrum Generations, SeniorsPlus, and Aroostook Agency on Aging, has recently been awarded a three-year, $450,000 grant to expand and promote classes which focus on falls prevention for older adults, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations.

Gerard Queally, president and CEO of lead grant applicant Spectrum Generations said, “Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans, but falling is not an inevitable part of aging. These falls prevention classes are proven to help older adults reduce their risk of falling and we are thrilled to be receiving this funding to continue working with our partners throughout Maine to offer the education, resources, and skills they provide,” according to the release.

Falls prevention classes, such as A Matter of Balance, emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants can learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

For more information, visit healthylivingforme.org or call 800-620-6036.

