IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.
10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
10:23 a.m., a fire was reported and extinguished on Florence Street
10:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
2:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.
3:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.
4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:46 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Glen Street.
5:37 p.m., simple assault was reported on Gallant Way.
6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.
10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.
Wednesday at 5 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., assault was reported on West Hill Road.
10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.
12:39 p.m., a guinea hen was reported on the waterfront.
3:59 p.m., a car was reported stolen on Winter Street.
4:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Melvin Lane.
9:16 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller reported being harassed.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Blodgett Road.
IN RICHMOND, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Pleasant Street.
Saturday at 9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leonov Lane.
Sunday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on New Road.
ARREST
IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., Robert Harvey, 26, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating an all-terrain vehicle on a public way, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
-
Out & About
History Buff: Explore Bethel’s history
-
Out & About
Weddings
-
Out & About
Made in Maine: Shaker furniture
-
Out & About
White Mountain National Forest
-
Out & About
Two wheels: Bicycling