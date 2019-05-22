IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

10:23 a.m., a fire was reported and extinguished on Florence Street

10:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

2:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.

3:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:46 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Glen Street.

5:37 p.m., simple assault was reported on Gallant Way.

6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.

10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.

Wednesday at 5 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., assault was reported on West Hill Road.

10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

12:39 p.m., a guinea hen was reported on the waterfront.

3:59 p.m., a car was reported stolen on Winter Street.

4:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Melvin Lane.

9:16 p.m., a Highland Avenue caller reported being harassed.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN RICHMOND, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leonov Lane.

Sunday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on New Road.

ARREST

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., Robert Harvey, 26, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of operating an all-terrain vehicle on a public way, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

