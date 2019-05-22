IN ANSON, Tuesday at 6:34 p.m., violation of bail was reported on Solon Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 8:27 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported receiving a bad check.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 4:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pickerel Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., trees were reported down on Falls Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:16 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Egypt Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

5:40 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

10:10 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

3:26 p.m., a caller from High Street reported a scam.

10:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Canaan Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Acorn Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., trees were reported down on Norridgewock Road.

2:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Burns Street.

4:20 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.

5:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Burns Street.

6:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:54 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:55 a.m., trespassing was reported on Connell Road.

At noon, harassment was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN HIGHLAND PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:18 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

Wednesday at 12:35 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Myrtle Street.

9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported near Kimball Pond and Cape Cod Hill roads.

IN NORRDIGEWOCK, Tuesday at 9 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilman Drive.

Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:05 a.m, a fire and explosion was reported on Oak Street.

9:58 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 1:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

3:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Bus Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 10:54 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Livingston Street.

Wednesday at 2:48 a.m., trees were reported down on Canaan Road.

2:59 a.m., trees were reported down on Canaan Road.

10:26 a.m., a fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Loon Lake Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., violation of bail was reported on Water Street.

2:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oak Pond Road.

5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

8:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Timberview Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., wires were reported down on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:55 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Kennedy Memorial Drive and Grove Street.

10:58 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

11:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street. A man was issued a summons and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

12:09 p.m., sex offenses were reported on North Street.

12:33 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:06 p.m., a protection order was served on Grove Street.

2:54 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. A man was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

4:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

4:19 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Sherwin Street.

5:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Benton Avenue.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., Donald Lee Raymond, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

11 p.m., Bonnie Jo Grivois, 55, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:59 p.m., Shaun Ray, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as on a charge of drug possession.

Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., Justin Moore, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of theft.

1:50 p.m., Aaron Esposito, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use.

7:15 p.m., Jamie Gray, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:20 p.m., Aaron Zayac, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, failure to stop, violation of condition of release and illegal attachment.

