The Capital Area Recreation Association will hold a live and silent auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the North Wing of the Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Drive in Augusta.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local sports fields as well as repair the recently fire-damaged Augusta Babe Ruth and Augusta Little League buildings, according to a news release from the CARA Auction Committee.

Since 1974, CARA has provided fields where local youth play a variety of sports. The volunteer-led and city-supported field complex exists to give children a safe place to develop lifelong skills and good character. “We are unique in that while we are not city owned and operated, we do work hand in hand with the city of Augusta to provide a premier complex for our area youth,” said Dave Hastings, co-chairman of the auction, according to the release.

“We’re excited for our first live and silent event to raise funds to also help repair the recent damage done to the out buildings at the fields,” said Mark Perry, co-chairman, according to the release. “We estimate that close to 75,000 young people, their parents and grandparents, along with enthusiastic sports fans, visit the CARA complex on annual basis.”

People can get involved by donating an item to the silent or live auction, sponsoring a table or attending the event.

For tickets or for information, email [email protected] or call 837-9935.

