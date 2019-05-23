FORT KENT — Hope Wilson, of Carrabassett Valley, recently received the Outstanding Accelerated Nursing Award during the University of Maine at Fort Kent’s presentation of annual awards and scholarships to both undergraduate students and those who graduated this spring.
These awards and scholarships are presented to deserving students for their contributions to campus and their academic achievements, according to a news release from the university.
