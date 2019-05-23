IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.
9:10 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.
9:35 a.m., a stray cat was reported near State Street and Laurel Street.
12:04 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
12:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Worcester Street.
1:55 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Pierce Drive.
3:12 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Hill Road.
10:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.
Thursday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., an assault was reported on West Hill Road.
11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.
2:17 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
6:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., Sierra D. Bailey, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.
Thursday at 1:45 a.m., Ian Isler, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large after a report of a loose dog on Washington Street.
6:11 p.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop near Water Street and Memorial Circle.
