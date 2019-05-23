IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

9:10 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Crossing Way.

9:35 a.m., a stray cat was reported near State Street and Laurel Street.

12:04 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

12:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Worcester Street.

1:55 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Pierce Drive.

3:12 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Hill Road.

10:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

Thursday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., an assault was reported on West Hill Road.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.

2:17 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

6:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., Sierra D. Bailey, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:45 a.m., Ian Isler, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large after a report of a loose dog on Washington Street.

6:11 p.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop near Water Street and Memorial Circle.

