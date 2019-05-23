IN AVON, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Duck Scout Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.

Thursday at 12:26 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported near Carthage and Coburn roads.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:12 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on McNally Road.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Clinton Lions Club.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moody Town Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 5:17 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

4:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., trespassing was reported near Thomas McClellan Road and Bridge Street.

8:11 p.m., a caller from Knowlton Corner Road reported a person was missing.

8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Judkins Road.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

2:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Broomhandle Road.

3:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sawtelle Road.

6:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Pullen Drive.

6:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 8:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Somerset Avenue.

10:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Powers Road.

10:58 p.m., a second noise complaint was made on Powers Road.

9:17 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:21 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Thursday at 1:49 a.m., a breaking-and-entering incident was reported in progress on Milburn Street.

8:30 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.

9:20 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Mill Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lake View Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sterling Street.

9:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

10:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

2:11 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

5:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Place.

5:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Dalton Street.

6:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Vose Street.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

7:52 p.m., assault was reported on Wilson Street.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

8:18 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Crawford Street.

9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Temple Road.

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

11:21 a.m., theft was reported on Danielson Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., Dean Maillie, 49, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

12:35 p.m., Benjamin D. Pillsbury, 36, of Palermo, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:20 p.m., Kya Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Kurt A. Rolbiecki, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

10:02 p.m., Felicia Rose Bell, 34, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., Leslie Alan Starbird, 62, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

9:35 p.m., Glen Clarence Harrington, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., a juvenile, age 15, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Also at 6:28 p.m., a second juvenile, age 14, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

