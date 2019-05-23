IN AVON, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Duck Scout Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.
Thursday at 12:26 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported near Carthage and Coburn roads.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:12 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on McNally Road.
6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Clinton Lions Club.
6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moody Town Road.
IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 5:17 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Arnold Trail.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Skowhegan Road.
4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
4:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., trespassing was reported near Thomas McClellan Road and Bridge Street.
8:11 p.m., a caller from Knowlton Corner Road reported a person was missing.
8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Maple Lane.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Judkins Road.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.
2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Center Street.
2:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Broomhandle Road.
3:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sawtelle Road.
6:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Pullen Drive.
6:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 8:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Somerset Avenue.
10:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Powers Road.
10:58 p.m., a second noise complaint was made on Powers Road.
9:17 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:21 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Avenue.
Thursday at 1:49 a.m., a breaking-and-entering incident was reported in progress on Milburn Street.
8:30 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.
9:20 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Mill Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lake View Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sterling Street.
9:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
10:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
2:11 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.
3:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
5:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Place.
5:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Dalton Street.
6:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Vose Street.
7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
7:52 p.m., assault was reported on Wilson Street.
8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
8:18 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Crawford Street.
9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Temple Road.
Thursday at 8:10 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.
11:21 a.m., theft was reported on Danielson Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., Dean Maillie, 49, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
12:35 p.m., Benjamin D. Pillsbury, 36, of Palermo, was arrested on a probation hold.
3:20 p.m., Kya Ruprecht, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Kurt A. Rolbiecki, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
10:02 p.m., Felicia Rose Bell, 34, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., Leslie Alan Starbird, 62, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
9:35 p.m., Glen Clarence Harrington, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., a juvenile, age 15, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Also at 6:28 p.m., a second juvenile, age 14, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
-
Schools and Education
SAD 49 restores special education director, discusses superintendent review
-
Business
York lobster dealer that had booming business in China wins national exporter award
-
Schools and Education
Jay school principal hired as RSU 73 superintendent
-
Local & State
Augusta proposal would step up regulation of home-based businesses
-
Sports
Local roundup: Jamison tosses no-hitter to lead Gardiner baseball over Lincoln.