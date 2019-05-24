IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

8:39 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Civic Center Drive and Gabriel Drive.

9:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Cedar Street and Middle Street.

12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

12:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.

12:52 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Sewall Street.

1:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.

2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Bridge Street.

3:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooks Street.

6:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Piggery Road.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

7:41 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Crossing Way.

7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Street.

11:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairview Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:26 a.m., Samantha E. Young, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license after a traffic complaint on Interstate 95.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:27 p.m., Jefferey R. Philbrook, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license after a motorcycle accident on Water Street.

