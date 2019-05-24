IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
8:39 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Civic Center Drive and Gabriel Drive.
9:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.
10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Cedar Street and Middle Street.
12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
12:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.
12:52 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Sewall Street.
1:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Burns Road.
2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Bridge Street.
3:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooks Street.
6:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Piggery Road.
7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
7:41 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Crossing Way.
7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Street.
11:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairview Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:26 a.m., Samantha E. Young, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license after a traffic complaint on Interstate 95.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:27 p.m., Jefferey R. Philbrook, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license after a motorcycle accident on Water Street.
