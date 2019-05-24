IN ATHENS, Thursday at 7:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Brighton Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bailey Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Matthew Drive.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 7:04 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., a person was reported missing from Johnson Flat Road.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
6:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shannon’s Way.
10:46 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.
IN DETROIT, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:50 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.
12:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Martin Stream Road.
1:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lawrence Avenue.
2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
5:49 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Burns Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported to campus police on Quebec Street.
12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
1:40 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Learning Lane.
Friday at 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 10:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Chadbourne Road.
12:42 p.m., a police information call was taken from Chadbourne Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:55 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Huff Hill Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
8:09 p.m., trespass was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on BJ’s Lane.
8:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Claybrook Road.
7:40 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Emery Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:49 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.
5:25 p.m., threatening was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:45 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the Town Office.
11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
3:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Main Street.
5:19 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Smithfield Road.
9:30 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the middle school.
11:34 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
2:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fourth Street.
6:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 12:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Devil’s Head Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:30 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Bush Street.
8:34 a.m., a police information call was taken from Mount Pleasant Avenue.
9:20 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Mill Street.
10:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.
1:21 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Madison Avenue.
1:45 p.m., firefighting units were sent to a call on Madison Avenue.
2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
3:14 p.m., a complaint was taken from Water Street.
3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Family Circle.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.
5:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Avenue.
8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on East Chandler Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:36 a.m., harassment was reported at a business on Autumn Street.
9:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.
2:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Inland Hospital.
2:36 p.m., harassment was reported at Head of Falls.
2:49 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.
4:14 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Columbia Road.
6:07 p.m., harassment was reported at a pizza shop on Main Street.
8:56 p.m., a protection order was served on Rideout Street.
11:37 p.m., a fight was reported on Ryan Drive.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.
5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
5:40 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Lake Road.
6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., a juvenile was placed under arrest at the high school.
11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a credit union on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2;10 p.m., Richard Allen Wentworth, 54, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, with prior convictions.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:14 p.m.,Samantha Beatham, 24,of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.
