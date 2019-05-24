IN ATHENS, Thursday at 7:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Brighton Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bailey Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Matthew Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 7:04 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., a person was reported missing from Johnson Flat Road.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

6:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shannon’s Way.

10:46 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:50 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.

12:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Martin Stream Road.

1:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lawrence Avenue.

2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

5:49 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Burns Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported to campus police on Quebec Street.

12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

1:40 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Learning Lane.

Friday at 10:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 10:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Chadbourne Road.

12:42 p.m., a police information call was taken from Chadbourne Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:55 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Huff Hill Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

8:09 p.m., trespass was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on BJ’s Lane.

8:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Claybrook Road.

7:40 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Emery Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:49 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.

5:25 p.m., threatening was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:45 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the Town Office.

11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

3:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Main Street.

5:19 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Smithfield Road.

9:30 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the middle school.

11:34 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at a store on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

2:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fourth Street.

6:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 12:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Devil’s Head Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:30 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Bush Street.

8:34 a.m., a police information call was taken from Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:20 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Mill Street.

10:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

1:21 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on Madison Avenue.

1:45 p.m., firefighting units were sent to a call on Madison Avenue.

2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3:14 p.m., a complaint was taken from Water Street.

3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Family Circle.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.

5:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Avenue.

8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on East Chandler Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:36 a.m., harassment was reported at a business on Autumn Street.

9:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

2:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Inland Hospital.

2:36 p.m., harassment was reported at Head of Falls.

2:49 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.

4:14 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Columbia Road.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported at a pizza shop on Main Street.

8:56 p.m., a protection order was served on Rideout Street.

11:37 p.m., a fight was reported on Ryan Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

5:40 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Lake Road.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:49 a.m., a juvenile was placed under arrest at the high school.

11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a credit union on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2;10 p.m., Richard Allen Wentworth, 54, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, with prior convictions.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:14 p.m.,Samantha Beatham, 24,of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

