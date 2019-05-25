LEWISTON — Madelyn Dwyer continued her impressive run at the Maine Principals’ Association state singles tournament Saturday, reaching the Round of 8.

The unseeded Maranacook senior pulled off a big upset when she eliminated No. 4 Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), 6-2, 6-4, in the Round of 16.

“I learned a lot, I learned I can be mentally tough,” Dwyer said. “I never came into it knowing I can beat the four seed, so going into it not knowing anything about her, I just played my game and get as many balls back as I could.”

Dwyer’s run came to an end, however, in her next match when she fell to No. 5 seed Regitze Jacobsen of Mount Desert Island, 6-1, 6-4. Jacobsen had a long Round of 16 match as she defeated Fiona Liang (Lincoln) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

“It was 40-40 every game, she did not give up. A big applause for her,” Jacobsen said of Dwyer.

Dwyer’s teammate, Emma Wadsworth, lost to No. 2 Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-2

Imnaishvili also made quick work of Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

“Both of my opponents were really nice and they are good tennis players,” Imnaishvili said. “It was an honor to play with them.”

It was a long day for No. 6 Morgan Warner of Waynflete, who needed three hours to upend No. 11 Lauren Bourque of Messalonskee, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

After a short break, Warner went on to pull out another three-set victory, this one over No. 3 seed Caitlin Cass (Lincoln) in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

“It was just staying consistent and I got a lot of support (from friends and family) which helped,” Warner said of coming back down a set in both matches.

Both No 1 seeds Nick Forester (Falmouth) and Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) breezed into the semifinals.

Forester won his Round of 16 match against Dennis Stewart — 6-0 in both sets — before defeating Wes Goodwin 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Goodwin, who was unseeded, upset No. 9 Aidan Treutel (Cheverus) 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

“It’s definitely nice to be done quick and early because you can have more time to prepare for the second match and when other (players) are playing in long matches,” Forester said.

Campanella won both of her matches 6-0 in straight sets. She defeated Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York) in the Round of 16 and No. 9 Blair Hollyday of Cape Elizabeth in the Round of 8.

Hollyday edged Erskine’s Ellie Hodgkin 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the Round of 16.

There were no secrets between Campanella and Hollyday, who are friends off the court.

“It’s kind of a relief because it’s someone you know and are familiar with,” Campanella said. “I guess there’s less stress involved because you know them and you know (how) they play.”

She will play Jacobsen in the semis, while Imnaishvili will face Warner.

BOYS

No. 2 seed Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton) sank Eli Jolliffe (Belfast) 6-0, 6-0 in the Round of 16. He then knocked out Ben Adey (Waynflete) in the semis, 6-4, 6-0.

Vykhodtsev took last year off from tennis after reaching the semifinals his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I just like the team aspect of it,” Vykhodtsev said of returning to tennis this year. “I like Thornton Academy and I like to play (for my school). It’s a fun experience overall.”

Also going to the boys semifinal is No. 4 seeded Thorne Kieffer, who defeated Caleb Richard (Thornton) 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 16 before defeating No. 5 Leif Boddie (Greely) 6-3, 6-4. Boddie defeated Charles Haberstock (Waterville) in the Round of 16 6-0, 6-1.

Kieffer, a senior, redeemed himself after losing in the quarters last year.

“Last year, I lost a three-setter in the quarters, I had a whole year to think about losing that match,” Kieffer said. “I had time to process and work on my mental game because I know tennis is really mental.”

Unseeded freshman Archie McDonough (Yarmouth) took down No. 3 seed Declan Archer (Kennebunk) in the round of 16 6-3, 6-2. In the quarters, he took down unseeded Matthew Ray (Falmouth).

As a freshman, he knew the pressure was on his opponents.

“I played freely without pressure, the pressure is on them,” McDonough said. “I am just a freshman, I played my best.”

Forester will take on Kieffer in the semifinals on Monday, while McDonough takes on Vykhodtsev

