Charlie Shuman, of Winthrop, recently was named Le Club Calumet’s 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year. The club presents the award to a non-Franco American individual that has shared his time, talent and resources to the greater Augusta community.

Although there was no recipient last year, there have been many local men and women recognized by the club. Past recipients include Bennett Katz, Roger Katz, Norman Elvin, Peter Thompson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Laura Benedict, Mark Johnston, Bill Sprague Sr., Bill Sprague Jr., Dick O’Connor, Charles “Wick” Johnson and many more, according to a news release from Charlie’s Auto Group.

