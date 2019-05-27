Author Paul Doiron will talk about his Mike Bowditch mysteries at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Margaret Chase Smith Library, 56 Norridgewock Ave., Skowhegan.

Doiron is on the 10th installment of his series about a crime-fighting Maine Game Warden. He will preview his forthcoming book, “Almost Midnight,” which is due for release in early July.

Doiron also will have available for purchase a limited number of earlier titles from the series, which he is willing to autograph.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 474-7133.

The Margaret Chase Smith Library is an archive, museum, educational center, and public policy forum dedicated to promoting the values of aspirations, service, civics, and civility modeled by Senator Smith during her long, distinguished, and trailblazing career in national politics.

