The Westbrook Memorial Day parade rolled down Main Street on Monday as hundreds of people lined the streets to show their appreciation for fallen American service members throughout history.

In star-spangled outfits and waving miniature American flags, parade-goers thanked the passing police, firefighters and veterans who marched in the procession.

Among the celebrants was John O’Hara, a former Westbrook city councilor who said he feels it is his duty to show support and thanks to members of the U.S. military.

“No matter how we talk about the issues, we’re still free to talk about it because of their service,” said O’Hara, 61. “It’s a very special day for Americans.”

During a ceremony at Riverbank Park, Master of Ceremonies Shannon Moss took time to remember a Westbrook native, Airman Shawn McKeough Jr., who was killed during an attempted robbery in Arkansas in March.

McKeough was on active duty and stationed nearby. When two gunmen tried to rob the store, McKeough charged one of them, and was fatally shot.

“He died as he lived,” Moss said. “Protecting others. There is truly no greater sacrifice.”

