The Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer, a statewide all volunteer nonprofit, is striving to keep up with all that is happening in this field, such as new techniques, treatments and generation information about prostate cancer, and to bring forward these discoveries in a timely and effective fashion to men and their families, according to a news release from the coalition.

Coalition members are constantly updating the coalition’s website, and recently printed a support group flyer where current details are listed about every prostate cancer support group in Maine. The website provides information about the One-2-One confidential phone line, and specific contacts for men who are gay or bisexual; there is a phone number shown for women to call, since prostate cancer affects the whole family.

The members of the coalition cannot bring about a successful organization alone, in spite of having a dedicated Board of Directors and cadre of Friends of the Coalition. There are still many jobs and projects that need to get done to make the organization more effective. It is hoped that men and their families will find the website useful, and that some will also consider donating their time and expertise to the organization. Those who feel they would like to help with some of these unmet needs can contact the organization at [email protected], 784-2086 or toll-free at 855-552-7200, ext. 800.

