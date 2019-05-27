SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Dec. 24, 2018, through Jan. 4, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Roy L. Armstrong, 54, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Jan. 3, 2019, in Skowhegan, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Terry Atkins, 53, of Cornville, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 20, 2018, in Cornville, $200 fine.

Robert Ivan Beane, 70, of Moscow, illegal possession of firearm July 28, 2018, in Moscow, 180-hour jail sentence all but four days suspended, one year administrative release; illegal possession of firearm and violating protection from abuse order, same date and town, dismissed.

Nicholas J. Bragg, 35, of Dexter, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 24, 2017, in Palmyra, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Jessy David Bryer, 23, of Levant, operating while license suspended or revoked April 26, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Jean-Francois Chenard, 45, of Riviere Du Loop, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 30, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Sara R. Clement, 21, of East Wakefield, New Hampshire, burglary Oct. 26, 2017, in Seboomook Township, two year all suspended Department of Corrections sentence, two year probation, $2,436 restitution; burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, unconditional discharge.

Robert A. Crosby Jr., 30, of Detroit, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 2, 2016, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Courtney Danforth, 28, of Madison, theft by deception Aug. 1, 2014, 60-day jail sentence, $10,504 restitution; theft by deception, same date, and two counts unsworn falsification July 30, 2014, and Feb. 9, 2015, all dismissed.

Kenny Fanfa, 29, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 20, 2018, in Fairfield, $750 fine.

Mark L. Ferretti, 28, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence June 16, 2018, in Skowhegan, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one year administrative release.

Darren L. Friend, 76, of Anson, failing to display ATV registration numbers Nov. 10, 2018, in Anson, $100 fine.

Steven J. Gentili, 54, of Rome, domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release Oct. 26, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Zachary Hogan, 19, of Norridgewock, criminal threatening Sept. 12, 2017, in Skowhegan, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year administrative release; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, same date and town, dismissed.

James E. Jones Jr., 64, of Boothbay, hunting with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange Nov. 23, 2018, in Caratunk, $100 fine.

Lucas Mark Judkins, 35, of Detroit, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 20, 2018, in Detroit, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation, $240 restitution; unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful trafficking in prison contraband, same date and town, dismissed.

Jason Lawrence, 41, of Solon, failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Nov. 24, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

John McChesney, 42, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Nov. 7, 2018, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, same date and town, dismissed. Violating conditions of release Nov. 21, 2018, in Madison, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 45 days suspended, two year probation.

Mathew A. Morton, 26, of Canaan, operating vehicle without license Aug. 3, 2018, in Canaan, 12-hour jail sentence.

Austin L. Norris, 21, of Hartland, domestic violence assault Oct. 15, 2017, in Hartland, dismissed.

Daniel Poulin, 37, of Poland, operating snowmobile under influence over 21 Feb. 3, 2018, in Jackman, dismissed.

Jeffrey Poulin, 40, of Barrington, New Hampshire, operating snowmobile under influence over 21 Feb. 3, 2018, in Jackman, dismissed.

James D. Rollins, 28, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan, 48-hour jail sentence.

Tanner E. Savage, 21, of Madison, operation of defective vehicle March 25, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Jessica L. Tillson, 32, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 3, 2018, in Skowhegan, 120-day jail sentence; burglary, same date and town, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 6, 2018, in Skowhegan, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 120 days suspended, two year probation; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 120-day jail sentence.

Brandon Wilson, 23, of Skowhegan, violating snowmobile noise level Nov. 24, 2018, in Sandy Bay Township, $100 fine.

Derek W. Withee, 24, of Skowhegan, driving to endanger Sept. 2, 2017, in Skowhegan, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Chelsea Wyman, 27, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Feb. 13, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

