IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:02 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

7:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mud Mill Road.

7:52 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Noyes Court.

10:43 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

11:14 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred at State and Winthrop streets.

12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:59 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

4:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:50 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Fifth Avenue.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street Place.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:46 p.m., assault was reported on Washington Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

9:09 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Sixth Avenue.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:28 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

23: 46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

Tuesday at 4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:34 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on River Avenue.

2:56 p.m., burglary was reported on Clinton Street.

6:32 p.m., a complaint about an animal was reported on Church Street.

Saturday at 10:02 a.m., lost property was reported on Church Street.

Sunday at 11:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Harrison Avenue.

Monday at 10:54 a.m., lost property was reported on Spring Street.

2:29 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Autumn Street.

7:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., sex offenses were reported on West Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:50 pm., suspicious activity was reported at the boat launch on Route 135 Road.

Monday at 4:01 p.m., assault was reported on Hansons Wood Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Church and Pleasant streets.

4:23 p.m., theft was reported on Beedle Road.

9:15 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 6:11 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 7:10 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Beedle and Weeks roads.

8 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Langdon Road.

Friday at 3:57 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Pitts Center Road.

11:40 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

Sunday at 3:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hatch Street.

7:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hatch Street.

Monday at 10:02 a.m. an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at River Road and South Pleasant Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Royal Street.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:31, Barry Edward Grant, 37, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

Monday at 5:45 p.m., Jason David Webb, 48, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release.

IN RICHMOND, Monday at 12:38 p.m., Alton Sutherland, 36, of Richmond, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 2 p.m., Joseph Arsenault, 25, of Dresden, was issued a summons for criminal speeding, traveling 81 mph in a 50-mph zone.

Saturday at 6:59 p.m., Katie Soucy, 24, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WINDSOR on Monday, Jacob W. Firth, 21, of Jefferson, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding, 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

