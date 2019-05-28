IN ANSON, Monday at 7:13 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Church Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Hartland Road.

6:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:40 p.m., a welfare check led to an arrest on Lamb Avenue.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 6:11 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

9:28 p.m., disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webster Road.

7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

10:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Tuesday at 12:32 a.m., disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:10 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 3:38 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Fall Street.

9:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fall Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

7:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:47 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Birchwood Terrace.

4:03 p.m., disturbance was reported in Somerset Plaza.

5:57 p.m., disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

6:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

9:04 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

10:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

2:48 p.m., a citizen assist led to an arrest on Leavitt Street.

4:02 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Pine Street.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.

4:20 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Pine Street.

4:38 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Water Street.

7:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Milburn Street.

8:03 p.m., disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

8:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Leavitt Street.

11:08 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Poplar Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 4:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:49 a.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:53 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Celtics Drive.

4:51 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:34 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:37 p.m., fireworks were reported on Carey Lane.

8:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Sanger Avenue.

8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.

10:59 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Front Street.

Tuesday at 12:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:09 p.m., Matthew Kevin Dunn, 35, of Ashland, New Hampshire, was arrested on three warrants.

7:40 p.m., Curt Allen Mercer, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:20 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of assault.

4:44 p.m., Chad Michael Bouchard, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and three counts of violating condition of release.

8:50 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson, was arrested on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:34 p.m., Lisa Rodriguez, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

