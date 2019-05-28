IN ANSON, Monday at 7:13 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Church Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Hartland Road.
6:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:40 p.m., a welfare check led to an arrest on Lamb Avenue.
9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 6:11 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
9:28 p.m., disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webster Road.
7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.
10:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
Tuesday at 12:32 a.m., disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:10 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Huff Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 3:38 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Fall Street.
9:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fall Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
7:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:47 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Birchwood Terrace.
4:03 p.m., disturbance was reported in Somerset Plaza.
5:57 p.m., disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
6:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.
9:04 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
10:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.
2:48 p.m., a citizen assist led to an arrest on Leavitt Street.
4:02 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Pine Street.
4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.
4:20 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Pine Street.
4:38 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Water Street.
7:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Milburn Street.
8:03 p.m., disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
8:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Leavitt Street.
11:08 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Poplar Street.
IN SOLON, Monday at 4:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:49 a.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:53 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Celtics Drive.
4:51 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Drummond Avenue.
5:34 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
7:37 p.m., fireworks were reported on Carey Lane.
8:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Sanger Avenue.
8:45 p.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.
10:59 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Front Street.
Tuesday at 12:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:09 p.m., Matthew Kevin Dunn, 35, of Ashland, New Hampshire, was arrested on three warrants.
7:40 p.m., Curt Allen Mercer, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:20 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of assault.
4:44 p.m., Chad Michael Bouchard, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and three counts of violating condition of release.
8:50 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson, was arrested on charges of assault and violating condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:34 p.m., Lisa Rodriguez, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
