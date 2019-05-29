IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:22 a.m., a complaint about suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:50 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

11:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:56 a.m., a sex offender registration occurred on State Street.

12:53 p.m., a wild animal complaint was reported.

1:26 p.m., a sex offender notification was received on East Crescent Street.

1:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:45 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stover’s Way.

3:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hospital Street.

5:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

5:43 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Swan Street.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Steamboat Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kimball Lane.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:31 a.m., Brian Couto, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

SUMMONS

IN HALLOWELL on Wednesday, Susan E. Deroche, 24, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass.

