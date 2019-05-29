MADISON — Jen Dean went 2 for 4 with four runs batted in and the Madison softball team pulled away en route to a 9-1 victory over Mountain Valley in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday afternoon at Campbell Field.

Emily Blauvelt and Emily Edgerly each had two hits and as many RBIs for Madison (15-1). Lauria LeBlanc struck out eight in four innings to earn the victory.

Audra Bean and Saydie Gabrarini each doubled for Mountain Valley (2-14).

WINTHROP 9, TELSTAR 1: Hanna Caprara and Kate Perkins each homered and drove in three runs to lead the Ramblers to the MVC victory in Winthrop.

Perkins also tripled while Caprara doubled in the win for Winthrop (12-3). Maddie Perkins addecthree hits, including a double.

Brooklyn Kimball had a hit for Telstar (4-11).

OAK HILL 12, WISCASSET 0: Miranda Kramer had three RBI to lead the Raiders to the MVC victory in Wales.

Kramer drove in two in a six-run first for Oak Hill (13-3), and Sadie Waterman had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits to earn the victory in the circle.

Wiscasset finished its season with a 1-15 mark.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 13, MARANACOOK 5: Elizabeth Ober had three hits and Lincoln (6-9) broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning to earn the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory in Readfield.

Kaylee Jones tripled and Abygail Jacques had two singles to lead the Black Bears (13-2).

LAWRENCE 7, ERSKINE 6: The Bulldogs led 6-0 after three innings, then held on to top the Eagles in KVAC action in South China.

Megan Curtis drove in three runs for Lawrence (5-11), while Emily Haggerty brought in two. Haggerty, Keagan Alley, Cassandra Martin and Paige Reynolds had two hits each.

Kayla Hodgkins (double) and Parker King had three hits each for the Eagles (9-7), while Madison Boynton and Chiara Mahoney had two. Hodgkins struck out 10 in the circle and allowed only two earned runs.

LEWISTON 7, MESSALONSKEE 4: The Blue Devils exploded for five runs in the home half of the fifth en route to the KVAC A win in Lewiston.

Gemma Landry launched a two-run homer in the five-run fifth inning for Lewiston. Landry, Charlotte Cloutier and Kali Voss produced two hits apiece for Lewiston.

Brooke Martin had three hits, including a home run for Messalonskee.

BOYS LACROSSE

LINCOLN 11, WINSLOW 9: Gardiner Skiff scored five goals and Nolan Michael added a pair as Lincoln edged Winslow.

Gavin Dolloff also scored a pair for Lincoln (4-8).

Colby Nadeau scored five goals and Landon Hotham added three for the Black Raiders (4-8).

GARDINER 20, CONY 11: Cody Rizzo scored seven goals, leading the Tigers to a KVAC win in Augusta to wrap up the regular season.

Matt Boynton (two assists) and Sean Michaud (one) added three goals each, while Jake Weston and Garrett Hinkley scored two apiece. Tanner Hebert, Parker Smith and Gabe Poirier chipped in with goals for the Tigers (7-5), and Connor Cote made five saves.

Miqueas Biasuz scored five goals to lead the Rams (2-10). Isaac Beloff had two goals, while Nic Mills, Ian Bowers, Casey Mills and Duncan Hayes all scored one. Kameron Horton made 11 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WINSLOW 15, BOOTHBAY 12: Sage Clukey and Savannah Joler scored four goals apiece as the Black Raiders wrapped up their second undefeated regular season in a row.

Silver Clukey and Taylor Rodriguez added three goals for Winslow (12-0), while Hailey Grenier had one. Carrie Selwood made 11 saves.

Reagan Cola’s five goals led the Seahawks (5-6), while Cortney Meader had four, Chloe Arsenault had two and Hali Goodwin scored one. Alexis Davison stopped eight shots.

ERSKINE 14, LINCOLN ACADEMY 8: Joanna Linscott scored four goals as the Eagles took a KVAC matchup in South China.

Liz Sugg, Alyssa Savage and Kassidy Wade had two goals apiece for Erskine (8-3), while Tori Grasse, Courtney Paine, Jordan Linscott and Sarah Praul each had one. Annaliese Patterson made 11 saves.

Alex Fabiano had four goals for Lincoln (4-7), while Ellie Mathew had two and Josey Henry and Camden Lebel added one each. Savhana Weatherhead made 15 saves.

BASEBALL

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 7, MT. ABRAM 3: Noah Gilbert, Bryson Bailey and Cody York each drove in runs to lead the Phoenix to the MVC win in Salem.

Connor Beaulieau had four strikeouts to earn the victory for Spruce Mountain (7-9).

Mt. Abram dropped to 7-8.

MARANACOOK 8, LINCOLN 4: Mitch Root had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run as the Black Bears won the KVAC game in Readfield.

Maranacook (15-1) broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Aric Belanger added a double and a single in the win.

Lincoln finishes its season with a 3-13 mark.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 9, BRIDGEWAY 0: Cam Godbois struck out 12 in six innings of work as the Falcons won the MVC contest.

Godbois added two hits and drove in three runs in support of his own mound effort for Mountain Valley (13-3).

Bridgeway fell to 3-10.

ERSKINE 4, LAWRENCE 1: Jack Allen threw a three-hitter and the Eagles bats came alive late to lift Erskine to the KVAC victory in the regular season finale.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Erskine (8-8) scored four runs to take the lead for good. Joe Clark (double) drove in two runs in the inning, while Braden Soule and Sage Hapgood-Belanger also had RBIs. The rally made a winner out of Allen, who struck out two in seven innings of work.

Nate Bickford, Nick Grard and Nick Robertson had hits for the Bulldogs (7-9).

FOREST HILLS 14-13, TEMPLE 4-6: The Tigers swept the East/West Conference doubleheader in Jackman behind a home run and five runs batted in for Jakob Rivas.

Hunter Cuddy also homered in the twinbill for Forest Hills (7-4) and drove in four runs. Brandon Gilboe added four hits and drove in three on the day.

Temple dropped to 4-8.

