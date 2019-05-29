Maine Mountain Chamber Music will celebrate its 17th year of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in Nordica Auditorium at the University of Maine at Farmington, 246 Main St.

The concert will feature Gianluca Pane, violin, and Katie Kennedy, cello, with Maine Mountain Chamber Music co-directors Laurie Kennedy, viola, and Yuri Funahashi, piano. The program will include Ernő Dohnányi’s Serenade for String Trio in C major, and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet in c minor.

Stephen Del Valle

Kennedy performs with the Hartford Symphony, New Hampshire Music Festival, and the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the New Haven Symphony and has performed in numerous chamber music and new music recitals including performances at Brown University, Dartmouth College, and the Hartt College of Music, where she teaches cello and chamber music.

Pane was twice concertmaster of the Maine All-State Orchestra, and while still in high school, performed the Sibelius Violin Concerto with the UMF Orchestra. At Brown University, he was co-concert master in the University Orchestra, where he performed as a featured soloist in the Gemini Concerto by Willian Perry and was the soloist in Prokofiev’s G minor violin concerto.

Kennedy and Yuri Funahashi, founders (in 2002) and co-directors of Maine Mountain Chamber Music, have been providing the community and the ArtsFarmington with the very best of chamber music. Kennedy has been Principal Violist and concerto soloist with the Portland Symphony Orchestra since 1981, and has performed at chamber music festivals throughout the Northeast.

Funahashi has performed in Japan, Australia, Canada, throughout Europe and in many of the major halls in the U.S. She is a performing member of the Festival Chamber Music Society in New York City, and has collaborated with the Verdehr Trio, and the Brentano and Cassatt String Quartets.

Admission will cost $15 for adults and is free for children and students with UMF ID.

For more information, visit artsfarmington.org or call 778-5074.

